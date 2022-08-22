HOUSTON (CW39) – Students and faculty lined the sidewalk at Marshall Middle School this morning to greet smiling faces into the new school year. Superintendent Millard House II made an appearance, along with other city leaders, and members of HISD Police and Houston Police Department.

Thankfully, rainfall that was seen this morning did not impact our HISD students on their way to school. Showers and storms stayed along the coast, and well to our north. Members from the “Safe Walk Home” Northside group were out before sunrise setting up and crossing their fingers that the weather would be on ‘its best behavior’ for the first day of school.

The “Safe Walk Home” Program, originally the Northside Mothers Group, is a volunteer-based neighborhood patrol program in Near Northside Houston created by Stella Mireles-Walters, in memory of a young student, to help ensure that all children are safe walking to and from school.

Their mission is to train residents on the proper way to report suspicious activities and help lower crime in their communities, and enable students and families to be empowered with tools to lower crime in their communities and form strong partnerships with local police and elected officials.

The students aren’t the only ones getting a little nervous on this first day back. Principal Garcia opens up and tells us what he loves about today.

This is also his first year as principal of Marshall Middle. His main goal this year is ‘School Safety’.