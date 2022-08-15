HOUSTON (CW39) – The first day of school is approaching and many schools are preparing their students for team sports by holding practices and tryouts. Typically, schools will require a sports physical as a condition to participate and most kids will benefit from a sports physical during a routine well-child visit, regardless of whether they play sports or not. Parents and caregivers should also be aware of the dangers of extreme heat, meaning summertime temperatures that are much hotter and/or more humid than average.

Heat-related illnesses including heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke, are preventable. Heat illness is a real threat and that’s why Texas has strict rules limiting practice times when there is extreme heat. From 2004-2018, an average of 702 heat-related deaths occurred in the U.S. annually. In addition, certain groups of people are at higher-risk of suffering from heat-related illness. By knowing who is at risk and what prevention measures to take, these types of illnesses can be avoided this summer.

Joining us today is Dr. Niral Patel a local physician at MedExpress in Houston. He is going to talk about the importance of sports physicals and the various types of heat-related illnesses that may occur as a result of playing sports in the heat.