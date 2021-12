Temperatures will be in the low 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast.

HOUSTON (KIAH)–Grab your sunglasses, shorts, and flip flops! Here’s the latest forecast for Saturday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Overnight lows will reach the upper 60s.

Don’t expect any changes to the forecast as Sunday rolls around. Highs remain in the lower 80s without any rain is in the forecast so try to enjoy the shorts and sunglasses holiday weather!

KIAH

KIAH