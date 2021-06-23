Seabrook hosting Hurricane Preparedness Event Wednesday night

HOUSTON (CW39) Tonight leaders in Seabrook will be hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Event at Seabrook Public Works.

The first 10 families who sign in will receive a complimentary starter emergency kit. The kit includes water, paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol wipes, a first aid kit, a waterproof document keeper and a flashlight. The emergency kits are courtesy of the Seabrook Economic Development Corporation.



They will also raffle off some Seabrook swag! This event is free and kids are welcome to attend.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 23rd, 7p.m.

WHERE: Seabrook Public Works, 1100 Red Bluff Road