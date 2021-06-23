Seabrook hosting Hurricane Preparedness Event Wednesday night

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: NOAA, National Hurricane Center

HOUSTON (CW39) Tonight leaders in Seabrook will be hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Event at Seabrook Public Works.

The first 10 families who sign in will receive a complimentary starter emergency kit. The kit includes water, paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol wipes, a first aid kit, a waterproof document keeper and a flashlight. The emergency kits are courtesy of the Seabrook Economic Development Corporation.

They will also raffle off some Seabrook swag! This event is free and kids are welcome to attend.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 23rd, 7p.m.

WHERE: Seabrook Public Works, 1100 Red Bluff Road

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

TROPICS UPDATE - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - UFO report to congress due this Friday

Get our newsletter at 7am daily

Weather Mug Shot - Adam Kruger

Sea Breeze explained, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Feels like 106° Wednesday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FREE wedding gowns for first responders - Sharron Melton

Why Rare Cold Front Brought Storms - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

SkyTracker Time Lapse Tuesday morning rain 6-7am hour

Rainy Tuesday morning in Houston - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

50% chance of rain Tuesday - Adam Krueger

Part 2: Descent/ Landing

Morning Business update - gas prices, busy summer camp, Prime Day

Aviation and Weather - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Claudette

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss