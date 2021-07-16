Seabrook launching I love pelicans photo challenge

SEABROOK, Texas (CW39) The City of Seabrook is turning 60 and officials are launching a contest to celebrate the city’s birthday.

I ♥ Seabrook Pelicans Photo Challenge will continue throughout the month of August. To enter the challenge, simply take a photo with any Seabrook Pelican and upload them to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the following hashtags: #iheartseabrook #pelicanchallenge and #seabrooklove.

Photo entries will be entered into a random drawing and 60 participants will receive a piece of 60th Birthday Swag. Seabrook officials say additional details will be released soon, so start getting your selfie faces camera ready!