See the SpaceX Crew launch’s kinetic light show

HOUSTON (CW39) Learn why Saturday’s SpaceX Crew-1 launch to the space station is significant. Space Center Houston guests will watch the Crew-1 launch Saturday during the opening night of Galaxy Lights.
Space Center Houston experts are available for interviews to learn more about Crew-1 and Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights featuring a flown SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Galaxy Lights opens to the public Nov. 14.
- We’ve added new additions this year like a second kinetic light show and a new interactive light pad with 143 multicolor platforms under the wing of the shuttle carrier aircraft.
- The new SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exhibit features trees surrounding the rocket representing six countries supporting the Space Station.
- The shooting star set outside by the Falcon 9 is the single largest decoration in Texas. Space Center Houston is the only place in the U.S. outside of Las Vegas that you can see a kinetic light show.
Here’s a preview!
