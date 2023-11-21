HOUSTON (KIAH) – Gusty winds from the north are making for a much cooler feel Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the range of 55 to 60 all day, with occasional wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. As winds back down and skies clear Tuesday night, it turns cold with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will be the rule for the foreseeable future, likely at least into the middle of next week.

As for rain, we’re dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but a disturbance passing northeastward through the Gulf on Thanksgiving brings clouds back to Southeast Texas, and possible a few minor showers. As of now, the best chance (which is still a small chance) will be along the coast.

Looking even farther ahead, rain stays away Friday and Saturday, but is likely on Sunday. Our next cold front could potentially arrive Monday of next week, keeping the cool air in place.