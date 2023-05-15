HOUSTON (KIAH) – More scattered downpours are possible Monday, mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Flood warnings continue in some areas as rivers and creeks remain high, especially in and around northwest Harris County.

Several creeks remain high northwest of Houston

The image above is a snapshot from Monday morning, indicating that the water levels of some rivers and creeks are much higher than normal. The yellow icons indicate where flooding is possible. Green icons indicate the levels are normal and safe. The Harris County Flood Warning System provides an interactive map so you can monitor stream elevations near you.

Flood outlook Monday

The Weather Prediction Center highlights a large part of Texas in a level two out of four (slight) risk for excessive rainfall. This means there could be heavy rain in this area with potential for minor flooding in some areas. As for Houston, as the outlook suggests, the bulk of the rain likely targets areas along and west of I-45.

Houston 7-day forecast