HOUSTON (KIAH) – More powerful storm systems are inbound, brining big fluctuations in our weather. The first system brings a cold front Thursday night. The second system brings an Arctic cold front Sunday night.

Before we even get into the details of the first cold front, we have a significant warmup with south breezes returning. Wednesday goes from 30s in the morning to near 70 in the afternoon.

The image above shows the first cold front arriving after midnight Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center says we may see a few severe storms late Thursday night. Houston is in a level 1 out of 5 risk.

Rain will be gone by sunrise Friday, then it turns windy and cold. In fact, wind gusts could reach or exceed 40 mph Friday. A wind advisory is likely to be issued.

The weekend will be relatively quiet, giving us time prepare for the Arctic cold front that arrives Sunday night. Temperatures could possibly dip below freezing by Monday morning. It will be very cold and windy throughout the day Monday (MLK Day). Some models indicate potential for some minor, short-lived wintry precipitation Sunday night or Monday morning. I’m not too concerned with this having a substantial impact on our roads. The bigger story is simply the cold. A hard freeze is likely Monday night with lows likely between 20 and 25 degrees.