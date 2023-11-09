HOUSTON (KIAH) – Thursday will be the last warm day for a while as a cold front arrives Thursday night. This front initiates a stretch of off-and-on rainy days along with cooler temperatures.

Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s. By Friday morning, it’s around 60, and it’ll hold near 60 all day long Friday. Saturday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

As for rain, a few isolated showers will pop up during the day Thursday, but rain becomes more widespread by sunset, meaning it could be a wet evening commute. Rain remains likely through Thursday night and Friday morning. More rain develops Friday night and Saturday. Through the next three days, rain totals between one and three inches will be common.

With more rain coming next week, the 7-day rain outlook indicates widespread rain totals between two and four inches in Southeast Texas and along much of the Texas Coast.