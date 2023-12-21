HOUSTON (KIAH) – It may look like it wants to rain in Houston today, but most of the showers stay west of Houston… for now. Scattered showers begin to move in Thursday night and last through Friday. Then, more widespread rain, and heavier rain, arrives this weekend.

Here’s how I expect the timing of the rain to play out each day:



Friday (50%): Scattered showers start in the morning, continue into the afternoon and early evening, then slightly taper off at night.



Saturday (70%): A few isolated showers in the morning and midday, but overall not a lot of rain until a more widespread round arrives late afternoon and into the evening.



Sunday (90%): Difficult to pinpoint the timing right now, but at some point during the day a widespread line of showers and thunderstorms sweeps from west to east across the region. This should start clearing out Sunday night, leaving us dry for Christmas Day.

NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook suggests that most rain totals will likely land between one and two inches in Southeast Texas, East Texas and North Texas.

During this wet stretch, temperatures will be warmer than normal. If you’re wondering, the normal high is 64 and the normal low is 45. We’ll start cooling as we dry out on Christmas, with cool temperatures lasting all of next week.