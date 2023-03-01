HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is expected Thursday evening, and the Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe storms are possible. Our primary risk is strong damaging winds, but one or two tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially north of Houston.

Severe storm risk Thursday / Thursday night

Wednesday: Other than some morning drizzle, Wednesday will be rain-free, but warm and humid like we’ve had recently. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a south breeze occasionally gusting over 20 mph.

Thursday: A few scattered showers will be possible during the day. Again, it will be warm and windy. The main event is in the evening when a potentially strong line of storms quickly moves through from west to east. If you plan to be out, let’s say at the Lauren Daigle rodeo concert, storms could impact your commute home.

Futurecast Thursday at 9 p.m.

The northern end of this line of storms could be especially intense in North Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas where a severe weather outbreak (possible tornado outbreak) will occur.

Severe risk Thursday through Thursday night

Rain is gone by midnight, leaving us sunny with cooler and drier air on Friday. Beautiful weather lasts through the weekend.

Houston 7-day forecast