HOUSTON (KIAH) Could Houston see isolated tornados and damaging winds this week? The National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Showers and thunderstorms expected ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. There is a slight risk of severe storms across eastern parts of the region.

A cold front is forecast to move through the southeast Texas region Tuesday afternoon and off the coast before sunrise Wednesday.

There is slight risk of strong to severe storms for areas generally east of a Madisonville-High Island line. Areas east of a Columbus-Freeport line are under a marginal risk.