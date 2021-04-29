Severe storms across Austin-metro area produce golf ball sized hail

HOUSTON (CW39) Isolated tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds threatened areas in Texas Wednesday afternoon and some of those risks are still in place throughout Thursday.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie joined meteorologist Star Harvey live from our state capital Thursday morning. Kristen shared how things are panning out after tracking a strong line of storms that pushed into the Austin-metro area. Including multiple storm reports.

Kristen showed images from local viewer reports of golf ball sized hail and photos of the KXAN News Team prepping their vehicles to avoid damage.

Here’s a look…

