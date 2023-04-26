HOUSTON (KIAH) – Widespread strong thunderstorms take aim on North Texas Wednesday with possible hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Those storms will gradually head south, eventually ending up in the Greater Houston area late Wednesday night.

Severe weather outlook Wednesday and Wednesday night

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Severe weather outlook Wednesday and Wednesday night

The severe weather risk is relatively low for Houston and surrounding areas. Rain could move in as soon as midnight, with rain likely lingering for the Thursday morning commute.

Futurecast Thursday at 7 a.m.

Drier air moves in Thursday with clearing skies. Friday will be pleasant, then another round of showers and thunderstorms looks increasingly likely Saturday. Depending on the speed of that system, rain could linger into Sunday morning.

Houston 7-day forecast