HOUSTON (KIAH) – Saturday evening plans? Heads up! Another potential round of severe thunderstorms could target Houston and Southeast Texas late-day Saturday. Like Thursday’s storms, some could produce hail up to one inch and damaging winds up to 60 mph.

Severe weather outlook Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center highlights much of Texas for severe storms Saturday. Storms are expected to begin in North Texas during the day, then head south towards Houston.

Futurecast Saturday at 5 p.m.

Most of Saturday will be quiet in Houston. If you’re out around dinnertime and beyond, have a way to receive weather alerts and keep an eye on radar as strong storms could approach from the north. These storms will also likely be in the process of breaking up and weakening as they near the coast, so for now it’s difficult to tell just how much of our region will be impacted.

Beyond Saturday evening, our weather pattern becomes more stable with little to no rain for many days along with very hot temperatures.