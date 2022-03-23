HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wednesday’s severe weather outlook suggests severe storms are possible from Florida to Michigan as a powerful storm system continues to churn. The overall tornado risk is lower today than the last two days, but a few are still possible, along with hail and strong straight-line winds.

CW39 – NOAA’s severe weather outlook Wednesday

Back to Texas, sunshine and cool-for-March temperatures have settled in. In Houston, after starting the day in the 40s, Wednesday afternoon brings highs in the upper 60s. 76 is considered normal for this time of year.

CW39 – upper atmosphere Saturday

Warmer-than-normal air is heading our way as high pressure moves in. This keeps us dry and brings 80s for the weekend.

CW39 – potential rain next five days

So when is rain back in our forecast? It’ll be several days. For now, it looks like a more tame storm system nears from the west next week. As a result, a few showers could pop up around Southeast Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with gusty winds from the south.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast