HOUSTON (KIAH) – A weak cold front brings widespread showers and thunderstorms to the Greater Houston area Monday. Some rain is possible in the morning, but it’s most likely during the afternoon, potentially impacting students as they get out of school (Houston ISD is off Monday, by the way).

Houston hourly forecast rain chance Monday

Futurecast Monday afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center highlights Southeast and South Central Texas in a level one out of five risk for severe storms Monday. Locally, near Houston, the main severe weather threat is strong wind gusts.

Severe weather outlook Monday

The front that brings Monday’s storms will linger on Tuesday, potentially sparking a few more showers and storms in the afternoon.

Houston 7-day forecast