HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful storm system is bringing widespread impactful weather across much of the U.S. Locally, Greater Houston sees a risk of thunderstorms that could produce hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

NOAA/SPC severe weather outlook through Tuesday night

Most of Houston, and areas south and west, are in a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe storms, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center. The risk is higher for areas north and east of Houston. In the image above, yellow represents the slight (level 2 out of 5) risk. From Livingston north and east, it’s an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk, where severe storms will likely be most widespread and particularly intense.

CW39 futurecast Tuesday afternoon

Storms will be scattered to widespread along and ahead of a cold front. That front won’t pass through Houston until late Tuesday night. Ahead of it, we have one last warm day as breezy south winds bring our temperatures up to near 80 this afternoon.

The following images show probabilities of specific severe weather threats, with the odds representing the probability of occurrence within 25 miles of a point.

NOAA/SPC tornado probability through Tuesday night

NOAA/SPC probability of hail 1″ or larger through Tuesday night

NOAA/SPC severe wind probability through Tuesday night

Rain could linger into Wednesday morning, but cooler and drier air gradually moves in Wednesday. From there, we’re locked into a long stretch of winter-like temperatures.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast