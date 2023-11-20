HOUSTON (KIAH) – Changing weather is upon us this week. First, scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday, and a few may be strong to severe. Chances for severe weather are highest north and northeast of the Greater Houston area. Rain will be most likely between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A cold front sweeps through Monday night, bringing an end to the rain, but also bringing gusty winds from the north all day Tuesday with gusts up to 30 mph.

After highs near 80 degrees Monday, Tuesday will be much cooler with 50s during the day, then 40s Tuesday night. The rest of the week will remain cool, with some scattered showers possible on Thanksgiving.