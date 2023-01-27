HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday will be our last dry day for about a week as we see another significant shift in our weather. It starts this weekend with showers Saturday, then potential strong storms Sunday. The active pattern continues through Thursday of next week.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

Saturday will be calmer than Sunday, but still wet at times. Most of the rain will be in the form of light to moderate showers. Rain will likely be a bit more widespread during the morning hours, then it turns isolated (less coverage) by the afternoon. I have the rain chance at 50% in the morning, then 30% in the afternoon.

Sunday is one of those near-100% chance rain days, meaning just about everyone in Southeast Texas sees wet weather at some point. Rain could be heavy at times, with thunderstorms mixed in.

Severe weather outlook Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center recently highlighted our area in a level one out of five risk for severe storms. It’s important to note that this IS NOT like Tuesday’s severe weather setup (which was level 3 out of 5). This time around, a few storms could briefly produce strong straight-line wind gusts. The tornado risk is almost nonexistent.

Rain totals will be on the low side, less than a quarter of an inch, on Saturday. Sunday’s downpours could drop more than one inch, and potentially as much as two to three inches in a few spots.

Forecast rain totals through Sunday

Beyond the weekend, cool air and several potentially-wet days are in the Houston 7-day forecast.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast