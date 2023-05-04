HOUSTON (KIAH) – An approaching storm system and nearly-stationary dry line will produce three consecutive days of severe storms in Texas, mainly focused in West and Central Texas.

Severe weather setup Saturday

The black dashed line represents the dry line, which is a boundary between humid air (green) and dry air (brown). This will act as a focal point for storms to initiate each day Thursday through Saturday. Much of Central Texas and the Hill Country is in the severe risk zone each day.

Severe weather outlook Thursday

Severe weather outlook Friday

Severe weather outlook Saturday

Once storms form, they’ll move eastward. For example, the image below is what our model shows at 6 p.m. Friday with storms near I-35.

Futurecast Friday at 6 p.m.

If storms hold together, a few may reach Houston each of the next three nights.

Futurecast Friday at 11 p.m.