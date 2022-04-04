HOUSTON (KIAH) — A line of strong thunderstorms will likely develop in North Texas, near Dallas, late-day Monday. From there, storms head east/southeast.

CW39 future clouds and rain Monday 8 p.m.

We think the worst of the storms will stay north of Houston as they near Southeast Texas late Monday night to very early Tuesday morning.

CW39 future clouds and rain Tuesday 2 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center highlights an area from Dallas to Louisiana and Mississippi as a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are all possible, but the damaging wind threat is the most likely of the three main severe threats.

Severe weather outlook Monday through Monday night

Greater Houston is included in the level 1 out of 5 risk, meaning if storms pass through, some isolated areas could briefly experience severe storms.

Rain exits our area Tuesday morning, leaving us sunny and very warm Tuesday afternoon. In fact, we’re calling for Houston’s first 90 degree day since October. If we get there, it will happen a month sooner than the average date of Houston’s first 90 degree day (May 7th).

CW39 – upper atmosphere pattern Thursday

The heat won’t last long. A large-scale pattern shift helps push cooler and drier air into Texas for the 2nd half of this week.

Once this happen, we’re back to highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast