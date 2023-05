HOUSTON (KIAH) – West and Central Texas faces potential severe storms Thursday through Saturday. Locally, if those storms hold together, they may arrive in or near Houston during the evenings and nights.

Severe weather outlook Thursday and Thursday night

Before the potential evening storms, a few isolated showers may drift through during the day Thursday.

In addition to the relatively low storm threat, heat and humidity will be a big part of our weather story. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s will feel more like upper 90s.

Houston 7-day forecast