Severe Thunderstorm Warning for SE Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service in League City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Brazos County in southeastern Texas and West central Madison County in southeastern Texas until 1:30p.m. (CST) & including our area until 7p.m.

At 12:47p.m.. CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Wixon Valley, or 13 miles east of Hearne, moving east at around 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will also be possible with this storm.

HAZARD WARNING: Quarter to half dollar size hail. Impact could include damage to vehicles. Locations impacted include North Zulch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Staying indoors is advised. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

LEAGUE CITY

