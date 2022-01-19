HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for southeast Texas until 7 p.m. tonight. Showers and storms are non-severe as of this afternoon, but that will likely change into the evening as conditions become more favorable for the development of supercell formation. When/ if a thunderstorm warning is issued for a particular storm, seek shelter immediately. Wind gusts can down trees and toss large debris if they reach the expected order of 60-65 mph. Given the atmospheric set up and high moisture in the region this afternoon, hail will also be of a concern within severe thunderstorms. Strong updrafts will support hail stones pea to quarter sized.

The tornado threat for today is low, but not non-existent. There have been multiple tornadoes that have been confirmed this month on “low tornado threat” days. For this time of year, the tornadoes that do form are statistically weaker in scale, EF-0 or EF-1. However, they can still pose structural damage and potentially life threatening situations if not handled with caution.

Del Rio, San Antonio, and Austin are all currently under a Winter Weather Advisory. Minor sleet and snow accumulation is expected there early tomorrow morning through Friday morning before sunrise. This will cause slick roads, especially on overpasses and bridges.

The southern part of the state is expected to experience winter storm conditions Thursday night, through Friday afternoon. Ice accumulations can cause crippling commutes in this portion of Teas. Amounts will be near a tenth of an inch, enough to snap a few branches and ice over overpasses/ bridges. Winds will reach 20-30 mph causing for dangerous wind chill if you are out for long periods of time. Take all pets indoors. As the atmospheric column starts to cool through and through… a transition from freezing rain/sleet to snow could be seen Friday.