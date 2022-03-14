Thunderstorms to sweep from North Texas to Southeast Texas Monday night along a cold front, some could be severe

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another cold front is on the way, arriving in Houston late Monday night. Unlike the last front, this one is very weak in terms of temperatures. However, it will act as a focal point for some fast-moving strong thunderstorms.

CW39 – futurecast Tuesday 1 a.m.

Ahead of the front, it’s warmer and more humid with temperatures rising to the 70s Monday afternoon. There will be a few scattered showers and storms during the day, but the best opportunity for rain will be after sunset as the cold front nears.

CW39 – forecast rain chance Monday to Monday night

Severe storms will be possible Monday evening and overnight. The highest likelihood is confined to an area north of Houston, from around Huntsville northward to Dallas.

CW39 – severe weather outlook Monday through Monday night

For Houston, if severe storms occur, hail and strong winds will be the primary threats.

CW39 – severe hail risk

CW39 – severe wind risk

There is an extremely low tornado risk for Houston. However, the atmosphere north of Houston could support a few brief tornadoes within the line of storms.

CW39 – tornado risk

Aside from this potentially rocky start to spring break week, overall nice weather is in store for Houston all week long with highs in the 70s. Another weak cold front looks to arrive Thursday night with a chance for rain.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast