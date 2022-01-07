We are tracking a quick-moving storm system brushing past the coast this morning, leaving behind some heavy snow for Rhode Island, eastern Connecticut, and Southeast Massachusetts.

Here’s a look at snowfall totals as of 7AM.

FORECAST ACCUMULATIONS BY THIS AFTERNOON

Bands of intense snow are allowing the snow to quickly pile up, with most of our area picking up 5-10″ of snow, but parts of eastern CT, northwest RI and the Boston area could see a foot or more of snow!

The heaviest of the snow is expected now through 10 AM before tapering off from west to east late morning through early afternoon. Snowfall rates are topping 1″ per hour at times.

**Heavy snow, poor visibility, and slippery roads will make travel very difficult this morning, followed by gradually improving conditions later this afternoon. **