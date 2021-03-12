Severe weather awareness- Beach safety for spring breakers

HOUSTON (CW39) – There is a dense fog advisory for coast this morning. Including Galveston bay, and along the spring break hot spot, pleasure pier! Today is also the last day of severe weather awareness week.

Today’s topics is beach safety. Rip currents kill over 100 beach goers every year. If rip currents are forecast for the beach, stay out of the water. Rip currents are fast moving, narrow, channels of water. They can move up to eight feet per second. That is faster than an Olympic swimmer!

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to the land at an angle.

Here are some tips to spotting a rip current:

Look for where the waves are not breaking

Search for darker, muddier spots in the water

Easier to see from above (like a lifeguard stand)

The city of Galveston is also taking actions in preparation for spring break to keep you safe. Keep in mind these changes and tips before heading to the beach.

-Businesses may decide if masks will be required in their establishments. Respect the wishes of business owners

– Additional lighting on the seawall between 27th and 39th streets

-DWI laws will be strictly enforced

– Seawall parking fees have increased to $2 per hour

-Alcohol is not allowed on most Galveston beaches, also no littering!

-Umbrellas/ beach set-ups are not allowed to be kept out overnight