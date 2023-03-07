HOUSTON (CW39) – This week is severe weather awareness week.. Today we will highlight Thunderstorm safety. Jeffry Evans- Meteorologist‑In‑Charge from the Houston/ Galveston NWS office is here with us today.

Compared to other parts of the country does Texas receive a high volume of thunderstorms?

Yes! Our close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico makes SE Texas primed for thunderstorm development. This is very common in the summer months especially under the sea breeze.

What classifies a severe thunderstorm?

According to the National Weather service… A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour.

What can you do to be prepared for severe thunderstorms?

Have a way to receive watches and warnings. Get indoors!