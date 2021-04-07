Severe weather potential for today and Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) Some isolated severe storms are possible today, especially across our northeastern counties, however Friday has a higher potential for severe weather.
Weather Today
- Today, a cold front is expected to push through our region, bringing with it a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
- The Storm Prediction Center has placed our northeastern counties into a Marginal Risk for this afternoon and evening.
- The primary severe weather hazards will be damaging winds and large hail.
- The severity of these storms depend largely on a “cap” which acts like a lid in the atmosphere and prevents storms from building further. If clouds and strong storms are able to break this cap and remove that “lid” on the atmosphere, then the coverage of strong to severe storms will increase. The strongest cap is south of I-10 and precipitation will struggle to develop in that area.
- Timing for this severe weather is approximately 3-10PM CDT.
- With rainfall accumulations ranging from a few hundredths of an inch to approximately 0.25 inches, flash flooding is not expected.
Weather Friday
- A surface low is expected to develop over Central Texas on Friday.
- The Storm Prediction Center has placed our northeastern counties in a Slight Risk, and our southwestern counties in a Marginal Risk.
- Primary threats are damaging winds and large hail. We cannot rule out isolated tornadoes either.
- The Environment looks very conditional for severe storms to develop, but similar to today’s storms, a lot depends on surface temperatures and the ability for convection to break through that “cap” in the atmosphere. Other ingredients are coming together to produce severe weather that today’s storm will lack, therefore increasing the chances for severe weather on Friday.
- Timing: Friday Afternoon and Evening
- With rainfall accumulations ranging from a few hundredths of an inch to approximately 0.5 inches, flash flooding is not expected.
Here is a reminder on what exactly a “Slight Risk” and “Marginal Risk” means:
