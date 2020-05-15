Severe weather resources on standby

CW39 meteorologist Maria Sotolongo told you first on Morning Dose, about severe weather in our area today through Saturday, which could mean flooding in many parts of Houston. Local government and emergency teams are standing by with equipment for effected areas.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and then numerous thunderstorms are expected late tonight. Some of the storms will produce gusty winds late tonight and the locally heavy rain will be possible late this afternoon and again late tonight into Saturday. The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston, Tx.

This is a look at their forecast for tonight:

Our local radar saw heavy storms move through Houston Friday afternoon. 3-5 inches of street flooding is expected through tonight.

As severe weather continues to threaten the Houston area through the night into Saturday morning, local emergency responders are on standby with rescue equipment that includes, two 5 ton trucks, two rescue boats and a Hummer. The equipment is been staged in areas throughout Precinct 4 in anticipation of possible flooding this weekend.

High water rescue equipment for possible flooding in Houston and Harris County.

High water rescue equipment for possible flooding in Houston and Harris County.

High water rescue equipment for possible flooding in Houston and Harris County.

High water rescue equipment for possible flooding in Houston and Harris County.

The office of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo offered these tips:

What you should do:

STAY HOME

Stay home during severe weather, when possible.

DRIVE SAFE

If you must drive, stay safe: NEVER drive into flooded roadways. It only take 6 inches of moving water to move a vehicle. Have lights and wipers on. SLOW DOWN and allow extra braking distance.



IF THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS!

Postpone outdoor activities.

If you are outside during a thunderstorm, seek shelter immediately. Go inside a building or covered structure. Avoid trees and metal objects if shelter is not available.



BE INFORMED

Additional resources and information:

Click the photo for current radar conditions.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement released today that state resources are on standby as severe weather threatens parts of Texas, including Houston.

The Governor is encouraging Texans to follow these safety tips:’

• When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

• Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

• Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

• Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground. • Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

• Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

This image was captured Friday afternoon around 4pm along Beltway 8 East at Spencer:

Flood Resources

Turn around, don’t drown!

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.