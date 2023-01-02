HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered thunderstorms return to the Greater Houston area Monday, and a few may be severe. The primary severe threat is strong winds, with a less-likely threat for hail and even one or two tornadoes somewhere in Southeast Texas.

Severe weather risk Monday and Monday night (NOAA/SPC)

The Storm Prediction Center has Houston in a level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk for severe storms Monday and Monday night. According to the SPC, this means “scattered severe storms are possible. (Severe storms will be) short-lived and/or not widespread. Isolated intense storms possible”.

Timing: Storms will be on the increase late-morning and continue in scattered form through the afternoon. Scattered storms remain possible in the evening. Then, as a cold front moves through very early Tuesday morning, widespread showers and storms are likely along the front. Rain likely exits before noon Tuesday.

There could also be some training of thunderstorms, meaning they may run over the same area. This is most likely east and northeast of Houston, where there could be minor flooding with potential for more than one inch of rain.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Drier and cooler air moves in by mid-week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The next rain chances to watch will be Saturday and Sunday.