Severe weather season is nearing

HOUSTON (CW39) Before we’re in the heart of spring and severe weather season, now is the time to start thinking about what to do when severe storms strike, and how you plan to get your weather information. Throughout this “Severe Weather Awareness Week”, we’ve been giving you information to help you be prepared.

Today, we’re focusing on tornadoes. The safest place to be during a tornado is inside, away from windows, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible. The National Weather Service has provided the following images with more information on things to keep in mind if you find yourself in a tornado warning.