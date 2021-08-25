Severe weather survival items

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hurricane season in Houston goes from June to November every year. Still every single year some people aren’t prepared for a big storm.

Here are some survival tips for all Texans as we keep an eye on the Gulf through next week.

Hurricane Season Survival Items

Everyone should prepare when it comes to survival gear for weather emergencies like hurricanes, flash floods, winter storms, and power outages.

With an eye on the Gulf and a 70% chance of developments into next week, it’s important to have more efficient products on-hand in case of emergency.

The survival products trending right now include a variety of first aid kits, survival blankets and reflective ponchos, portable water filtration products, solar powered items like lanterns, flashlights, spotlights, and USB chargers, and nearly anything waterproof, including dry boxes, waterproof matches and floating lighters. Lightweight, multipurpose all-in-one tools, gear bags, personal protection supplies, and pre-made survival backpacks that include emergency food, water pouches, a portable stove, stainless steel dinnerware, first aid kit, are also things to consider getting.