HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Yesterday, West and North Texas saw severe storms producing large hail ranging between 0.5 to 1.0 inches in diameter.

Ice, nearly the size of ping pong balls, fell through the night sky. There were no tornado reports from yesterday’s storms, however 21 reports of large hail were recorded along with three wind reports.

There will likely be more information coming out once the sun rises this morning and residents assess damage outside their home.

A tornado watch is underway this morning for portions of Arkansas, West Tennessee, Illinois, and Kentucky as they are up next for a round of storms.

A slight risk (2/5) is issued for this portion of the country for today’s severe weather threat. Damaging winds with isolated tornados are the main threats moving forward.

Our chance for thunderstorms in Houston Tuesday is not nonexistent. It will be between the time frame of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. that a few rumbles of thunder could develop throughout southeast Texas.

Any chance for severe threats are very low for today. Tomorrow, however a few thunderstorms could gain strength in our area posing for brief moments of damaging winds.