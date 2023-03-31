HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the area likely to see widespread and intense severe storms, including the likelihood of multiple tornadoes. Some tornadoes may be violent and long-lasting across a broad region of the Mississippi Valley.

Tornado probability Friday

15% is a relatively high probability when it comes to tornado outlooks, and the image above shows a large area (in red) in that risk, including parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Iowa. The black dashed lines represent an area where the strongest tornadoes (EF2 to EF5) are possible.

Severe weather outlook Friday

In addition to tornadoes, there will likely be widespread intense storms with damaging straight-line winds and large hail. The severe risk extends from Texas (just north of Houston) to the Upper Midwest.

Futurecast Friday afternoon

Futurecast Friday evening

You can follow the severe weather on our interactive radar.