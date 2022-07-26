HOUSTON (CW39) – Warming sea surface temperatures are driving sharks to more poleward regions. Increased pollution is lowering water quality and the health of sharks. This impacts functionality, senses and hunting skills. Higher amounts of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere is aiding in lower pH in our oceans.

As sea levels rise, ocean currents are altered, thus altering their migratory and swimming patterns. The poleward movement of these animals however, will be most impactful to humans and sharks alike.

Sharks prefer a water temperature between 68 and 86 degree. As seas continue to warm, their migration patterns are shifting more northerly. This is to get to waters that are more to their liking. Water temperatures in the Gulf right now are 87 degrees.

Not only are sharks trending north, but a lot if other marine species are following this trend as well. Some species have averaged near 60 miles away from their previous location through the years.

Deeper waters can also provide cooler conditions for marine life. Marine life is trending to reside in deeper levels of the oceans due to warming sea temperatures.

Track sharks around the globe with OCEARCH: https://www.ocearch.org/tracker/?list=