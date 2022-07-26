HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin kicks off Shark Week with staff members of the Downtown Aquarium in Houston. First getting exclusive access to ABOVE the shark tunnel that guests can travel though via train on a daily trip to the aquarium. It is above the tank where a lot of the hard work takes place to keep sharks happy and healthy.

The view below the tunnel allows workers to see the body size of the shark, check the way that they are swimming, and monitor their activity levels. Jim Prappaz explains how sharks need healthy foods and vitamins just like us! Sharks eat fish, like salmon and blue runner. Supplements that the sharks are given include vitamins that they would more so get out in the wild that could be lacking in an indoor tank.

The feeding schedule is regulated here at the aquarium unlike it would be in the wild. This influences the sharks to become a little less aggressive in regards to food because the know that they will eat again, and again, and again!

Sarah Rich is with the education department at the Downtown Aquarium and explains ways YOU can learn more about sharks with your visit here. Did you know: Sharks don’t have TONGUES! Multiple shark teeth are found at the bottom of the tank daily.

In the tunnel there is a beautiful visual effect of wind and sun above the surface. This is all man made because we are indoors after all. How does the staff get this to occur? Special lighting and wind helps it look just like it would in nature. Sarah Rich explains how it is done.

Divers have to be very safe when entering these shark infested waters. These apex predators need to be respected. Sarah tells me, that the trained staff wears protective gear and use special tools when diving with the animals. Hurricane season poses a threat to the safety of the animals due to the complexity of mass aquatic evacuations in the case of a storm. How does the Downtown Aquarium prep for hurricane season? Sarah Rich explains…

Here is a fun thing to try if you head out to the Aquarium this week. Weather lovers can see what it is like to be inside of a TORNADO… or this week you may call it a SHARKNADO (A comical sci-fi disaster movie). Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin experiences 78 mph winds LIVE!