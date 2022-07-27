HOUSTON (CW39) – Shark week continues! Today we are highlighting a local camp that is showing some love to our local marine life. Lorena Elser M.Ed. is the Sea Camp Coordinator, and is here to help teach us all about the anatomy of a shark, and ways that we can help protect them.

TAMU Sea Camp – Galveston

About Sharks and More camp

Sea Camp is a week-long residential adventure exploring the wonders of the marine and estuarine environments for campers ages 10-18. As a Sea Camper, you will have access to research vessels, oceanographic equipment, laboratory facilities, and a professional staff enabling you to learn about the ocean through hands-on experiences.

TAMU Sea Camp – Galveston

If you have ever wanted to learn more about sharks, the difference between sharks and other types of fish, or the truth behind shark attacks, then this should spark your interest!

Kids at TAMU sea camp can discover the amazing world of sharks, rays, and more. Observing live sharks at an aquarium. Learning to identify sharks based on their teeth and making their very own shark tooth necklace! Camp goers also get to dissect a shark and compare its anatomy with that of a bony fish!