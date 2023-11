HOUSTON (CW39) – Showers are passing through for this morning’s drive. Rainfall is not of the same magnitude as what we saw within the past 24 hours. Yesterday up to 2- 3 inches of rainfall were seen in some locations such as Jersey Village.

On and off rainfall will be seen throughout the day today. Umbrellas will come in handy.

Highs don’t budge much from our current temperatures. We will hold steady in the low 60s all day.

Lows tonight fall to 55 degrees.