CW39 Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Medium to large hail is expected to from severe thunderstorms tomorrow throughout East and Southeast Texas. The hatched area in the picture featured above shows the region where significant hail is expected. Stones could reach 2” in diameter. The percentages represent the chance of 1” hail with any 25 mile radius.

CW39 Houston

It is a common misconception that we need cold temperatures to get hail stones to form in thunderstorms. This is NOT true.

As a storm begins to form, strong updrafts take water droplets and loft them into the upper levels of the atmosphere. No matter what time of the year, temperatures high in the sky, where clouds form, are COLD.

CW39 Weather

Air temperature changes significantly with height. Water droplets become frozen in the updrafts of a strong thunderstorm. Storms could range from 30,000 to 40,000 ft in height! Updrafts are strong vertical winds that fuel a thunderstorm.

CW39 Weather

The hail stone starts off very small, but as it is tossed around the inside of the thunderstorm, supercooled water droplets freeze onto the outside of the hail stone. This creates LAYERS. The hail stone grows in size the longer it stays lofted in the storm cell.

I like to think of a hail stone as a candy apple. One like you may get from a carnival, or at Rodeo Houston! The apple itself may start off ‘not very impressive’ . As you dip in it that delicious candy coating it grows, and flavor! Every time you dip the apple in the candy coating, and the candy cools, the entire cany apple gets bigger! That is what happens with a hail stone. If you were to cut one open, you would see the layers in the shape of rings surrounding the central core.

CW39 Weather

The stronger the updraft is the larger the stone it can hold up in the air. Once a hail stone collects multiple layers of supercooled water droplets it can become large and heavy, to the size of peas, golf balls, baseballs, even grapefruits (or candy apples)!

Eventually the weight of the stone it simply too much for the winds to hold up anymore. This is when they begin to fall to the ground and cause damage to our homes, cars, and especially crops.

Hail producing storms are particularly dangerous to drive in because they can shatter your windshield and make it impossible to see. Scattered glass can also cut and hurt the driver.

CW39 Weather

Download our CW39 app to keep up with storms that may be producing hail in your area on Monday. This way you can stay off the road, and out of harm’s way!