HOUSTON (KIAH) – Uneventful weather holds for a little while longer in Houston, but we’ll notice a warmer and more humid feel at the end of the week ahead of a Saturday cold front. The front will likely bring rain, and perhaps even a few strong to severe storms, then much cooler air Sunday.

Thursday will be sunny and slightly cooler than the last few days. Instead of highs in the low 70s, Houston will top out in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be another chilly one with lows in the 40s.

Friday features breezy winds from the south, boosting temperatures and humidity. There may also be a few showers beginning late Thursday night and lasting through Friday (30% chance).

Saturday will be warm and even more humid during the first half of the day. At some point in the afternoon, the cold front arrives with likely rain and some storms. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that some storms could be severe. Winds become strong from the northwest after the front passes. It’ll stay breezy through Saturday night and early Sunday.

Sunday will be chilly and dry with morning 40s and afternoon 50s.