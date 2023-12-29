HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s weather remains cool and quiet for now, but the next cold front is expected New Year’s Eve night with a brief rain chance as the front passes.

First, Friday will be sunny with highs in the 50s, then it’s another cold night with lows in the 30s Saturday morning.

Temperatures warm up this weekend with 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday. Late Sunday night, likely after midnight, is when the cold front passes with a few showers possible mainly between midnight and sunrise Monday.

This sets us up with a cool pattern next week, but the primary weather story next week is the fact that two storm systems likely pass through Texas bringing more widespread rain than what we’re expecting Sunday night. The first system brings rain Tuesday into Wednesday, the second brings rain Friday and/or Saturday.