Slow-Moving Low means multiple rounds of storms expected in southeast Texas till Thursday morning

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) The risk for locally heavy rainfall continues for all of Southeast Texas over the next several days as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms develop and move across the area. Some spots have already received very heavy rainfall over the past couple of days that have led to some flooding, and these areas are most vulnerable to any additional heavy rainfall. For the remainder of Southeast Texas, these multiple rounds of storms could produce totals that equal or exceed those already observed at the previously hard hit locations. For these reasons, the Weather Prediction Center has all of Southeast Texas in their Tuesday through Thursday Excessive Rainfall Outlooks (see the Excessive Rainfall Outlook graphic). At this time, the Wednesday-Thursday time period is still expected to feature a widespread threat of flooding rains for much of Southeast Texas.

As far as severe weather goes, today and Wednesday will be our best shot of any strong to severe thunderstorm development (see the Severe Weather Outlook graphic). Strong winds and hail will be the primary threat, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Keep updated on the latest forecasts for any changes in the timing and intensity of these storms.