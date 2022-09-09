HOUSTON (KIAH) — Smoke from wildfires in the West and Northwest U.S. is on the move, being ushered across the U.S. along a cold front. It will be most noticeable in the Central Plains and Midwest, but still makes an appearance in the skies over Texas this weekend.

CW39 – smoke forecast Saturday

In the attached images, the light green colors represent smoke. It could reach the Texas panhandle Saturday, then spreads across much of Texas Sunday as a weak cold front arrives.

CW39 – smoke forecast Sunday

By the time the smoke sweeps across Texas, it will start to thin out and disperse. I don’t expect air quality to suffer much. However, you may notice a hazy look to the sky.

CW39 – smoke forecast Monday

Some smoke could still linger Monday of next week, but again, it likely will have a minimal impact on air quality.