HOUSTON (KIAH) — Smoke from wildfires in the West and Northwest U.S. is on the move, being ushered across the U.S. along a cold front. It will be most noticeable in the Central Plains and Midwest, but still makes an appearance in the skies over Texas this weekend.
In the attached images, the light green colors represent smoke. It could reach the Texas panhandle Saturday, then spreads across much of Texas Sunday as a weak cold front arrives.
By the time the smoke sweeps across Texas, it will start to thin out and disperse. I don’t expect air quality to suffer much. However, you may notice a hazy look to the sky.
Some smoke could still linger Monday of next week, but again, it likely will have a minimal impact on air quality.