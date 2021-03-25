Smoking at the Houston Arboretum?

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Fire Department, the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is conducting a prescribed fire on approximately seven acres of the savanna area in the northeast corner of the nature sanctuary. The burn is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 25th from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Prescribed fires are a common wildland and habitat management tool that mimic naturally occurring fires from lightning strikes. HFD is the lead partner in this endeavor.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, 77024

The Arboretum executed a successful prescribed fire in the late ‘90s and is looking forward to using this important tool in the future. Prescribed fires are heavily planned endeavors which safely mimic the essential natural fire cycle and are a common land management technique for improving resiliency and diversity of native habitat. Periodic burns also mitigate the risk of destructive wildfires by reducing the “fuel load” in the designated area – dead trees, leaf litter, and other flammable vegetation.

Long-term use of prescribed fires will help the Arboretum maintain its historic ecosystems, which will in turn increase biodiversity, provide environmental education opportunities, and preserve gulf coast prairie and savanna, both endangered ecosystems that are essential for native wildlife. Healthy grasslands, like those found within the prescribed burn area, are better able to absorb and filter flood waters during flood events. Grassland birds, like quail and northern harrier hawks, need fire to maintain open habitat for nesting and feeding.