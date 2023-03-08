HOUSTON (KIAH) — Posted with the message “weather man on one”, Snoop Dogg shared CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger’s reel to his nearly 80 million Instagram followers.

Known as @WeatherAdam on Instagram and TikTok, Adam Krueger has entertained millions of music lovers and followers with his “Sneaking Words In the Weather” viral videos. Like a DJ taking requests, Krueger encourages his social media followers to suggest things like song lyrics, movies, shows, memes, etc., for him to weave into his weather reports on live TV during No Wait Weather + Traffic on CW39 Houston from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. weekday mornings.

Several of Adam Krueger’s videos have over 1 million views. See the collection of the most popular viral videos at cw39.com/adam.