HOUSTON (KIAH) — The next storm system to impact the U.S. is moving from the Northwest to the Great Lakes. In its vicinity, several states are under winter-related advisories. Behind this system, dangerously cold Arctic air spills southward out of Canada later this week.

Locally, a separate low will drift out of Mexico and northward across Texas this week. Once it passes by, it helps push the colder air up north through Texas on Thursday. So, ahead of it, we’re warming Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind it, we cool down Thursday and Friday.

During the change this week, rain will remain hard to come by. But, the final part of our weather story has to do with what looks to be a wet-at-times weekend. New model data this morning suggests increasing odds for rain Saturday and Sunday. I’ve bumped the chances up to 50%, but those odds could potentially go higher as the weekend nears. Keep checking back for updates.

