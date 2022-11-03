Snow fell across parts of central Arizona on Thursday, November 3, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for the area.

Snow starting to stick on the ground and the deck here in Prescott Arizona. Windy and cold. Have turned the heater on. #azwx #prescott #az #weather #hummingbirds pic.twitter.com/SRR0wy6d2X — Michelle Wilson (@arealdeal65) November 3, 2022

This footage was captured by Michelle Wilson, who said it was filmed at her home in Prescott on Thursday. The NWS warned drivers that the severe weather may cause slippery road conditions. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” they said.

According to local reports, the “winter-like storm” was forecast to bring a mix of rain, snow and low temperatures.

Credit: Michelle Wilson via Storyful